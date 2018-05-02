Zone II police bust hookah parlour running at ACE Cafe

Nagpur: In yet another pro-active action, Zone 2 police under the supervision of DCP Vinita Sahu raided ACE Cafe in Gokulpeth area under Ambazari Police Station and unearthed illegal hookah parlour on Wednesday night.

Cops reportedly confiscated illegal stuff collectively worth ₹1,29,400 and detained several youth, informed police sources.

According to police source, the Zone 2 squad lead DCP Sahu received secret information about the irregularities flourishing at ACE Cafe. Acting swiftly on the input, the Zone 2 police raided the cafe and found several youths smoking pot.

Cops have booked the accused owner under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.