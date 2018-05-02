Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 5th, 2021

    Cops to hold de-addiction camps for alcoholic men to curb domestic conflicts: Nagpur CP

    Nagpur: “Alcohol consumption attributes most cases of domestic conflicts which ultimately breed violence. Thus, in a bid to curb such incidents, Nagpur Police will arrange special de-addiction camps for alcoholic men at their own expense”, said Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar.

    The top cop was speaking at the first of its kind grievances redressal camp addressing several complaints lodged with Bharosa Cell at Alankar Bhavan, Police Headquarters here on Monday. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sunil Phulari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane and staff of Bharosa Cell were prominently present on this occasion.

    Kumar heard 83 complaints mostly related to demotic violence, harassment, child custody and cheating. Following the one-to-one interaction sessions with the complainants, the Commissioner of Police immediately directed Bharosa Cell officials and counsellors to take necessary cognisance to resolve the respective issues.

    Many women whose homes were saved by Bharosa Cell were also present on this occasion. They expressed their gratitude towards Bharosa Cell officials and Nagpur Police.

    During the redressal camp, Kumar observed a nasty trend that most of the respondents are habitual drinkers and this is the core problem of the conflicting situation. Taking immediate cognisance in this regard, the top cop asked Bharosa Cell officials to form a list of such drunkard men. Nagpur Police will arrange de-addiction sessions for them on our expenses, he announced.

    Shubham Nagdeve

    Trending In Nagpur
    Netizens unite to say: #SaveAjniVann & #SaveTrees40000+
    Netizens unite to say: #SaveAjniVann & #SaveTrees40000+
    Cops to hold de-addiction camps for alcoholic men to curb domestic conflicts: Nagpur CP
    Cops to hold de-addiction camps for alcoholic men to curb domestic conflicts: Nagpur CP
    Video: Major leakage detected on 1300 mm dia Kanhan WTP feeder line
    Video: Major leakage detected on 1300 mm dia Kanhan WTP feeder line
    CP orders probe how SPU constable on sick leave was issued service revolver
    CP orders probe how SPU constable on sick leave was issued service revolver
    राज्य में लगभग 4 दर्जन सारस
    राज्य में लगभग 4 दर्जन सारस
    Amazon Company’s goods worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from truck in Beltarodi
    Amazon Company’s goods worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from truck in Beltarodi
    Two youths arrested for torturing girl, posting video on social media
    Two youths arrested for torturing girl, posting video on social media
    बेराेज़गारी से तंग आकर युवक ने की आत्महत्या
    बेराेज़गारी से तंग आकर युवक ने की आत्महत्या
    प्रेम संबंध के चलते किया जानलेवा हमला
    प्रेम संबंध के चलते किया जानलेवा हमला
    चाचा ने किया भतीजे का अपहरण, मामला दर्ज
    चाचा ने किया भतीजे का अपहरण, मामला दर्ज
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145