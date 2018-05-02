Cops to hold de-addiction camps for alcoholic men to curb domestic conflicts: Nagpur CP

Nagpur: “Alcohol consumption attributes most cases of domestic conflicts which ultimately breed violence. Thus, in a bid to curb such incidents, Nagpur Police will arrange special de-addiction camps for alcoholic men at their own expense”, said Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar.

The top cop was speaking at the first of its kind grievances redressal camp addressing several complaints lodged with Bharosa Cell at Alankar Bhavan, Police Headquarters here on Monday. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sunil Phulari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane and staff of Bharosa Cell were prominently present on this occasion.

Kumar heard 83 complaints mostly related to demotic violence, harassment, child custody and cheating. Following the one-to-one interaction sessions with the complainants, the Commissioner of Police immediately directed Bharosa Cell officials and counsellors to take necessary cognisance to resolve the respective issues.

Many women whose homes were saved by Bharosa Cell were also present on this occasion. They expressed their gratitude towards Bharosa Cell officials and Nagpur Police.

During the redressal camp, Kumar observed a nasty trend that most of the respondents are habitual drinkers and this is the core problem of the conflicting situation. Taking immediate cognisance in this regard, the top cop asked Bharosa Cell officials to form a list of such drunkard men. Nagpur Police will arrange de-addiction sessions for them on our expenses, he announced.

