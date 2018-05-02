Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jul 5th, 2021

    OBC quota: Maha seeks 2011 census data from Centre

    The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the Centre to provide the 2011 census data to enable the State Backward Class Commission to prepare an empirical data of the OBC population, in a bid to restore political reservations for its members in local bodies.

    The resolution, moved by Nationalist Congress Party leader and state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, was passed by a voice vote amid an uproar by members of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

    The House also saw two adjournments over the issue.

    The BJP members trooped into the well of the House and shouted slogans against the state government, as Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the resolution was ‘politically motivated and will serve no purpose’.

    He said the apex court had asked the Backward Class Commission to conduct an empirical inquiry to ascertain political backwardness of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

    Sponsored
    The BJP leader accused the state government of doing nothing on what the court had sought.

    Fadnavis said the 2011 census data had “eight crore mistakes”, while the (census) data from Maharashtra had ’69 lakh mistakes’. Hence, it was not given, he said.

    To this, Bhujbal asked, “If there are mistakes in the data, why wasn’t the rectification and correction done? Why were you sitting over the data for six years. If the data is used for central schemes like Ujjwala gas, why isn’t it being given for the OBC (quota issue).”

    The 2021 census has not begun due to COVID-19, then how can the state government begin an empirical inquiry for the OBC population? he asked.

    The minister said when Fadnavis was the chief minister, he wrote to the NITI Ayog on August 1, 2019, seeking the census data.

    “Why are you playing with words like empirical inquiry or data? We are pursuing the demand for census data with the Centre. The Supreme Court has asked the State Backward Class Commission to conduct an empirical inquiry, which can be done only after the census data is provided,” he said.

    When presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav put the resolution for vote, BJP members Girish Mahajan and Sanjay Kute climbed the Speaker’s podium and argued with the Chair.

    The Chair subsequently adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

    Later, when the House reassembled, Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena) and Nawab Malik (NCP) alleged that BJP members “misbehaved” with the presiding officer and manhandled him in the Speaker’s chamber.

    “Action should be taken against them,” they said.

    Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal then adjourned the House for another 15 minutes.

    Later, speaking to reporters outside the House, Fadnavis said BJP members had not misbehaved with the presiding officer.

    “Since we exposed the falsehood of the government, some new twist is being given so that the House doesn’t function. Bhujbal has not given factual information in the House. The central government hasn’t used census data for its schemes,” he said.

    The Supreme Court earlier this year quashed quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities, including the SCs sand STs, should not exceed 50 per cent of its total strength.

    Earlier in the day, Fadnavis said the SC had asked for an empirical inquiry (into the issue of OBCs population) through the State Backward Class Commission.

    “The apex court has not asked for census data. The resolution is time pass, face saver and misleading, and will not yield anything. But, we will support the resolution as we want to stand by the OBCs,” the BJP leader said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुर शहर के राणा प्रताप नगर पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    नागपुर शहर के राणा प्रताप नगर पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Netizens unite to say: #SaveAjniVann & #SaveTrees40000+
    Netizens unite to say: #SaveAjniVann & #SaveTrees40000+
    Cops to hold de-addiction camps for alcoholic men to curb domestic conflicts: Nagpur CP
    Cops to hold de-addiction camps for alcoholic men to curb domestic conflicts: Nagpur CP
    Video: Major leakage detected on 1300 mm dia Kanhan WTP feeder line
    Video: Major leakage detected on 1300 mm dia Kanhan WTP feeder line
    CP orders probe how SPU constable on sick leave was issued service revolver
    CP orders probe how SPU constable on sick leave was issued service revolver
    राज्य में लगभग 4 दर्जन सारस
    राज्य में लगभग 4 दर्जन सारस
    Amazon Company’s goods worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from truck in Beltarodi
    Amazon Company’s goods worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from truck in Beltarodi
    Two youths arrested for torturing girl, posting video on social media
    Two youths arrested for torturing girl, posting video on social media
    बेराेज़गारी से तंग आकर युवक ने की आत्महत्या
    बेराेज़गारी से तंग आकर युवक ने की आत्महत्या
    प्रेम संबंध के चलते किया जानलेवा हमला
    प्रेम संबंध के चलते किया जानलेवा हमला
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145