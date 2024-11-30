Bunty Shelke calls MPCC chief Patole ‘RSS agent,’ leaves Congress red-faced

Congress party is likely to issue a show-cause notice to Shelke, with a six-year suspension on the cards

Nagpur: The Congress party finds itself in a tight spot as Bunty Shelke, a two-time candidate from Nagpur’s Central constituency, launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole, accusing him of being an ‘RSS agent.’ The remarks, made publicly on Thursday, have left the party red-faced and prompted discussions of strict disciplinary action.

Insiders revealed that the Congress is likely to issue a show-cause notice to Shelke, with a six-year suspension on the cards. The move aims to curb dissent and restore order within the Maharashtra unit, which is grappling with internal divisions and its worst-ever electoral performance in the State.

Shelke, who was defeated by BJP’s Pravin Datke in the recent Assembly elections, blamed Patole for his loss, alleging sabotage and exclusion from party resources. Speaking to the media, Shelke remarked, “Patole should be dismissed from Congress and sent to the RSS, as his actions align with their agenda.”

The former Corporator further alleged that Patole undermined his campaign by appointing block presidents who actively worked against him and by excluding him from key party panels. “I fought the election like an independent, despite carrying the Congress symbol. The block presidents were hostile, and even during Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow, party organisation was absent,” Shelke claimed.

He also accused Patole of colluding with the BJP, asserting that Congress workers were directed to cooperate with the rival party. “This betrayal demoralised our cadre and ruined our chances,” he said, adding that such actions have eroded faith in the party leadership.

Shelke’s remarks have surfaced at a precarious time for the Congress, which managed to secure only 16 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. Senior state leaders worry that this public rebellion could deepen internal fractures and further destabilise the party.

While the MPCC deliberates punitive measures, Shelke has reportedly travelled to Mumbai to consult senior Congress leaders. He also plans to meet with party officials in Karnataka before presenting his grievances to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Sources suggest his sudden revolt has shaken the state leadership, which is now closely monitoring his next steps.

Defending his statements, Shelke cited Rahul Gandhi’s call to speak out against corruption and organisational failures. “This is not just about my defeat; it’s about saving the Congress from internal erosion. We need to confront these betrayals to rebuild the party,” he asserted.

As Congress confronts its declining fortunes in Maharashtra, Shelke’s accusations underscore deeper organisational fissures. The party’s response to this crisis will likely determine its ability to stabilise and rebuild in a state where it was once dominant.