Vidarbha Defence Industrial Hub member CSM Industries signes MOU with BEML

In the recently concluded Defence Expo at Lucknow the team of Vidarbha Defence Industrial Hub and Vidarbha Defence Industries Association members participated under the leadership of its Chairman Lt.Gen Ravindra Thodge and Convenor Dushyant Deshpande .The delegation also consisted of overseas member of Vidarbha Defence Industrial Hub. The overseas members consisted of Mr Tomas Maros Chairman CSM Industries Slovakia & Mr Danial & Alexander Horvath & Harish Reddy of Indo Slovak Chamber at Bratislava. During the expo VDIH overseas member CSM Slovakia committed to invest in Nagpur VDIH Hub at Mihan for setting up facility to manufacture Vehicle Mounted UDS excavators assembling unit.

In furtherance to their commitment towards VDIH hub, a MOU was signed between CSM Slovakia & BEML(a Govt of India undertaking) for Vehicle mounted UDS Excavator to explore business opportunities with Indian MOD.. The MOU was signed by CSM Slovakia,Chairman, Tomas Maros and Mr.Murlidhara ,Director Defence BEMLin presence of Lt.Gen. Ravindra Thodge and team VDIH & team Indo Slovak Chamber of Commerce. It is pertinent to mention that CSM Industries Slovakia had signed MOU with Vidarbha Defence Industrial Hub last year on 17th July ’2019 in presence of Honorable Chief Minister to invest in Nagpur .

This ushers a paradigm shift in acceptance of Nagpur as a prominent and upcoming destination in Aerospace & Defence production & procurement eco system .In the defence expo Industrial fraternity from Nagpur where prominently represented by the exhibitors like Solar Industries, Shyam Metal Craft ,DRAL, Bramhos ,Ordnance Factory etc .

Vidarbha Defence Industries Association held extensive fruitful parleys with department of indigenization of MOD and other Defence Public Sector undertakings towards. Indigenization and import substitution of components required for MPV’S,MBT’S, BMP’S .

Those who are interested in manufacturing supply of Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic Components are requested to register themselves with Vidarbha Defence Industrial Hub.

