NMC rethinks concrete roads in small lanes after public outcry

Nagpur: In a significant shift, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is reconsidering its decision to construct concrete roads in small residential lanes, following concerns over wastage of public funds and urban heat effects. The civic body has directed its field units to assess the necessity of cement roads before sanctioning such projects in residential areas.

The move comes in response to a letter from Deputy Collector Asha Pathan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister at Hyderabad House, urging the exclusion of small lanes from cement road projects. Acting on the directive, NMC’s Superintendent Engineer (Civil) has instructed all Executive Engineers across zones to factor in these concerns while planning road projects.

For years, NMC has prioritized concretization over traditional tar roads, arguing that cement roads are more durable. This led to the rollout of several cement road packages, gradually extending to smaller by-lanes. However, this policy has sparked public frustration, as concretization has often disrupted daily life and increased urban heat.

A concerned citizen from Civil Lines recently raised the issue, submitting a memorandum to the OSD to CM, seeking an immediate halt to cement roads in internal residential areas. The complaint highlighted the urban heat island effect, where concrete roads reflect heat back into the environment, raising temperatures and causing discomfort. Unlike tar roads, which cool down faster, concrete surfaces retain heat for longer periods, exacerbating summer heat.

Practical challenges & public demand for tar roads

Beyond environmental concerns, citizens have also struggled with accessibility issues due to ongoing construction. With many internal lanes barely 9 meters wide, residents have faced parking difficulties and restricted access to homes. Areas like Ashi Nagar and Satranjipura continue to lack basic civic amenities, while localities such as Aradhana Nagar in Hudkeshwar have waited years for a tar road, despite sanctioned funds.

Ironically, while concrete roads are being laid in areas that already have well-maintained tar roads, other neighbourhoods in North and East Nagpur continue to suffer from neglected infrastructure. Critics have pointed out that Hyderabad, a city much larger than Nagpur, has not adopted large-scale concretization of roads, raising questions about NMC’s insistence on cement roads in every available space.

NMC’s middle ground approach

While acknowledging these concerns, the Superintendent Engineer (Civil) stopped short of ordering a complete halt to cement roads. Instead, he advised field engineers to carefully evaluate technical aspects while preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for internal lanes.

This policy shift suggests that NMC may finally be adopting a more balanced approach, considering public feedback, environmental factors, and practical challenges before rolling out further cement road projects in Nagpur.