Cops raid Jack & Jill, Rudra Royal restaurants, bust illegal liquor network

Nagpur: In a crackdown on the illegal liquor network, the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police raided two restaurants and seized alcohol being served without a license. Three persons, including two restaurant owners, have been booked by the police.

According to police, Crime Branch Unit No. 01 inspected Jack & Jill Restaurant in Bajaj Nagar on Sunday night. The raiding party was shocked after seeing the restaurant owner running a parallel beer bar at the restaurant. The customers, including girls, were found consuming liquor during the raid. Restaurant owner Jagdish Parwani and Manager Rishabh Sunil Menon (25), a resident of Kamptee, were illegally allowing liquor consumption at the premises without a proper liquor license.

During the raid, police seized liquor bottles, glasses, tables, chairs and other material worth Rs 73,120. The accused have been booked for violating liquor laws.

During patrolling, another team of the Crime Branch inspected Rudra Royal Family Restaurant in Chinchbhavan, Wardha Road, under Beltarodi Police Station limits. They arrested manager Shailendra Toliram Thakre (25), a resident of Wardha Road. Police seized liquor bottles, beer, glasses, tables, chairs and other items worth 6,400, and booked the accused.

The action was made under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Patil, DCP Detection Rahul Maknikar and ACP Crime Abhijeet Patil.

Stern action against illegal parties: DCP Rahul Maknikar

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Detection, Rahul Maknikar, has issued a stern warning against such illegal gatherings. “The police would not allow these unauthorised parties to take place in the city. If citizens have any information about such parties, they should immediately report it to senior police officials,” he said. Additionally, social media handles promoting these illegal events will also be treated as co-accused in the cases, said DCP Maknikar.

How organisers evade the law

Illegal party organisers often have a strategy to evade police action. They store liquor and drugs in cars parked outside the event venues. In case of a police raid, these vehicles quickly leave the premises which make it difficult for the raiding party to seize evidence.

