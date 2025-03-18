Nagpur violence: Intelligence failure exposed, pre-planned conspiracy alleged

DCP Zone V Niketan Kadam sustained injuries after being attacked with an axe, DCP Zone II Rahul Madne also suffered minor injuries when a stone hit him

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Second Capital of Maharashtra witnessed large-scale violence on Monday night following the burning of Aurangzeb’s effigy, which was reportedly draped in a green cloth. Rumours spread that religious inscriptions were present on the cloth, leading to outrage among sections of the Muslim community. Protesters gathered near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, leading to violent clashes, stone-pelting, and arson in the area. Several vehicles were vandalized, and parts of the locality were set ablaze.

Police unprepared, intelligence system fails

Despite an earlier assessment that tensions could resurface in the evening, security measures proved inadequate. While police had ordered all station personnel to remain on standby, they failed to anticipate the scale of the mob’s movement. Shockingly, hundreds of people managed to mobilize from Mominpura to Agrasen Chowk and enter Mahal without any prior warning, exposing the complete breakdown of police intelligence. The failure to track and pre-empt the congregation of a violent mob highlighted severe lapses in law enforcement’s ability to manage the situation.

Gold Rate Tuesday18 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,700 /- Gold 22 KT 82,500 /- Silver / Kg 100,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Senior officers injured, police caught off guard

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Zone V) Niketan Kadam sustained injuries after being attacked with an axe while overseeing combing operations. DCP Zone II Rahul Madne also suffered minor injuries when a stone hit him. Many other police personnel sustained injuries due to heavy stone-pelting, further underlining the lack of preparedness and real-time intelligence failures.

Pre-planned conspiracy, claims BJP MLA Datke

Central Nagpur BJP MLA Pravin Datke has alleged that the riots were a meticulously orchestrated attack specifically targeting Hindu homes and businesses. According to Datke, the violence was not a spontaneous reaction but a well-planned operation. He pointed out that CCTV cameras in the area were deliberately damaged before the attack, ensuring minimal recorded evidence. The rioters, armed with weapons, executed the attack in a systematic manner, he said.

Speaking to the media, Datke remarked, “This was a planned conspiracy. After the morning agitation at Ganeshpeth police station, everything seemed normal. However, later in the day, the mob entered only Hindu houses and shops, systematically destroying CCTV cameras before launching their assault. We have managed to retrieve DVR footage of the perpetrators, which will be handed over to the police. It is extremely unfortunate that the police failed to protect Hindu citizens during this violence.”

Political backlash: Opposition slams Govt’s handling

The violent clashes have sparked a political storm, with Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders condemning the Mahayuti government. They accused ministers of making inflammatory statements that incited communal discord. MVA leaders also criticized the administration’s weak social media monitoring, labeling the intelligence failure as a significant security lapse.

With tensions still high, authorities remain on high alert, and additional security forces have been deployed across sensitive areas of Nagpur to maintain law and order.

Advertisement