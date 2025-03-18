Mastermind behind Nagpur violence will be identified: Bawankule

DCP Zone V Niketan Kadam sustained injuries after being attacked with an axe, DCP Zone II Rahul Madne also suffered minor injuries when a stone hit him

Nagpur: After arriving in Nagpur, State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule interacted with the media at Nagpur Airport and shared his views on the recent violence in the city.

He stated, “So far, 40-45 people have been detained, and more arrests will follow. Until the police identify the root cause and the main conspirators behind this incident, it would not be appropriate to comment further. Once the police submit their report, I will make a definite statement on this matter. The mastermind behind the violence will be identified for sure,” Bawankule asserted.

He stated, “The unfortunate incident in Nagpur yesterday resulted in severe assaults on 33-34 police personnel. They were pelted with stones, and five civilians were also attacked at the scene. Out of them, two are currently in the ICU, while the remaining three were discharged from the hospital this morning.”

Bawankule further mentioned, “A total of 45 vehicles were vandalized. It is the responsibility of all communities to maintain peace in Nagpur. We are closely monitoring misleading and false information being spread on social media. Each social media account is being tracked, and we are identifying those responsible for spreading rumors and inciting unrest.”

He added, “We have imposed curfew in some sensitive areas. The government’s stance is clear—Nagpur has always been a city where Hindus and Muslims coexist peacefully. Such an incident has never occurred before. However, those who deliberately orchestrated this violence must be dealt with strictly. People from all communities should unite and ensure that anti-social elements do not tarnish the city’s harmony.”

Bawankule urged, “No one should support those who incite violence. Nagpur must remain peaceful. I will be reviewing the situation with the Police Commissioner, as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. Additionally, I will visit the injured police personnel.”

