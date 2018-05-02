Cops raid godown in Lakadganj, seize 40 tonne PDS rice

Nagpur: Crime Branch Unit-III raided a godown in Lakadganj Free Zone area and seized about 40 tonne rice meant for PDS shops. The rice was being illegally transported for sale in open market. Total seven persons have been booked in this connection.

Police have seized the PFS rice, a truck, a Tata Ace, a Mahindra vehicle and an auto-rickshaw collectively worth over Rs 37.72 lakh. Cops have booked the godown owner Chetan Arjun Madan, Shrikant Rajnikant Kakkad, Umesh Shahu, Mohammad Riyaz, Akram Khan, Pradeep Kawje and Vijay Jagdale in this connection.

According to police, about 40tonne rice was illegally transported from FCI godown to Chetan Madan’s rice mill. After polishing the rice, it was being loaded in the four vehicles to some traders who had planned to sell the rice at a higher price in open market.

The godown was raided by Senior PI Vinod Chaudhary, API Yogesh Chaudhary, API Pankaj Dhadge, ASI Rafique Khan and others under the supervision of Addl CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and ACP (Crime) Sudhir Nandanwar.





