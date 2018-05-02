Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Oct 10th, 2020

    Truck laden with TMT bars stolen in Lakadganj

    Nagpur: A 10-wheeler truck laden with TMT bars was stolen from Small Factory Area in Lakadganj in the wee hours of Friday. Collective worth of stolen truck and TMT bars is over Rs 14 lakh.

    The complainant, Santosh Ramdayal Panfey (38), resident of Plot No. 128, Netaji Nagar, told police that he drives a 10-wheeler truck (CG-04/J 5037) owned by Durgesh Rajesh Thakur.

    On Thursday night, 20 tonnes of TMT steel bars were loaded in the truck. Between 0430 hours and 7.30 am, Santosh parked his truck in front of Pushkaran Samaj Bhavan, Small Factory Area, Lakadganj and went to take a bath. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreants drove away the truck laden with TMT bars.

    Lakadganj PSI Kaore has registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and is searching to trace the truck and the accused.



