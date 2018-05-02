3 goons who robbed lady employee of petrol pump arrested

Nagpur: Yashodhara Nagar police arrested three goons who had robbed a woman employee of a petrol pump on Thursday night.

The accused trio had robbed Sneha Ajay Sakhre (35) of cash 16,000 while she was counting money collected at Modern Sale Servo Petrol Pump. Sheha works as a customer attendant at the petrol pump. On Thursday around 10.30 pm, Sheha was counting money in the cabin of the pump. At the same time, three unidentified goons came to the petrol pump on a Honda Activa moped. The goons scared Sneha with a sword and looted Rs 16,420 cash from her.

Yashodhara Nagar police, soon after getting complaint from Sneha, launched a hunt for the robbers. PSI Shrinivas Darade and his team scanned CCTV footage at the petrol pump and based on the clues, detained three suspects. During the questioning, the accused trio confessed to robbing Sheha. Cops have seized Rs 8000 of the looted cash and also confiscated the Activa moped (MH-31/CI 8043) worth Rs 25,000. The accused told police that they spent the rest of the money on liquor and food.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohf Jishan alias Baba Langdya Mohd Khalil Sheikh (21), Arif Ali Liyaqat Ali (27), both residents of Yafav Nagar Housing Board Colony, and Surya Baburao Jambhulkar (19), resident of Ajri Majri, Kalamna Road.

The arrest was made under the guidance of DCP Zone 5 Vikram Sali, ACP Karyakarte and Senior PI Ramakant Durge.





