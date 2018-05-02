Cops play ‘buck passing’ game in Veggie Green restro ownership fracas

Nagpur: Game of ‘passing the buck’ is being played by Pachpaoli police as far as taking action on complaint lodged by the owner of Veggie Green restaurant Vijeta Khobragade is concerned. After registering an FIR on May 9, Pachpaoli cops are yet to nab a single accused involved in alleged sexual harassment, extortion and physical assault incidents. However, when asked about the reason behind no arrest so far, Pachpaoli Senior PI Ashok Meshram informed Nagpur Today that the case has been transferred to Kotwali ACP R V Bansod a week ago. But surprisingly, the ACP denied having any idea about the matter and told Nagpur Today that despite asking to handle the case umpteen times, he was denied the job.

On Tuesday, when Nagpur Today contacted Ashok Meshram, senior PI, Pachpaoli, about the progress in the case, the PI said that, “Owing to property dispute we had called both parties (Vijeta and Vinay Deshmukh) and tried to settle the matter amicably themselves. However, after examining CCTVs at the mall we confirmed the role of Vinay and some female guards in thrashing and abusing Vijeta. As far as no arrest is concerned, the case has been transferred to Kotwali ACP R V Bansod, a week ago. And he could throw light over further development”, PI said.

However, when Nagpur Today contacted ACP R V Bansod, he feigned ignorance to have any sort of knowledge regarding this matter and said, despite asking for the several times I was denied the task of handling the case.

With PI passing the buck on ACP and his denial on the matter clearly raises eyebrows on the authenticity of police claim in this case, as the complainant had also roped in couple of big names in the city. As Vijeta had levelled serious allegations against Mohabbat Singh Tuli and senior NCP leader Sohail Patel of demanding sexual favours, the case has became buzz of the town. Despite the serious allegations, shabby probe conducted by Pachpaoli police has left big question mark on them.

The victim, Vijeta Khobragade (38), was running a restaurant named Veggie Green at Jaswant Tuli Mall on Kamptee Road. She had entered into partnership with accused Vinay Tukaram Deshmukh, a resident of Telipura, Itwari. It was after Deshmukh got off the business by mutually ending partnership with VIjeta, she was put to harsh mental and physical agony. She was also forced out of restaurant and beaten by female guards while being verbally abused on May 4. A video of the incident was also circulated on social media. Despite all that, Pachpaoli police chose to keep mum in the incident. After the intervention of Commissioner of Police, Pachpaoli cops registered an FIR on May 9. However, no accused has been nabbed so far in this connection.

In the meantime, Vijeta has accused her former partner Vinay Deshmukh and also the Mall owner Mohabbat Singh Tuli along with senior NCP leader Sohail Patel of asking sexual favours on the pretext of helping her out.

