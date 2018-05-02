VIDEO: Man threatens ex-partner’s wife, kidnaps Co’s Secys, arrested

Nagpur: A long going dispute with former partner over profit sharing turned ugly for a company owner and his one other partner on Monday when when their ex-partner barged into their office at LIC square along with bouncers and forcefully dragged away two company secretaries to get details about company’s financial transactions. The accused identified as Sachin Suresh Kachhela, 29, resident of Kukreja Nagar, Jaripatka has also threatened and abused one of the partners’ wife who was also present there along with her three year old kid.

Followed by the complaint, Sadar police have arrested Kachhela and his two other accomplices under sections 452, 294, 506 (B), 509 and 34 of IPC. Kachhela was kept at police station lock up till the time of filing the report.

The complainant Abhishek Omprakash Tiwari, 31, resident of Mankapur told Nagpur Today that in 2017, Kachchela invested Rs 47 lakhs as partner in their joint venture firm Unisys Teleinfra Pvt Limited having its office at Girish Heights near LIC square on Kamptee road. The company undertakes works of telecom infrastructure development and smart city – mobile tower erection and other civil activities.

The company also has another partner Rajesh Garad, 36, resident of Mankapur. Tiwari claimed that against Kachhela’s investment of Rs 47 lakhs, they had paid Rs 74 lakhs to him till date, as he broke partnership with the company in October 2018. The payment has been in bank records and entire transparency has been maintained. However Kachhela has been asking to pay up Rs 1.5 crore plus his original investment of Rs 47 lakhs as he continued to claim that the company has earned more profits.

“He has been pressurising me and my other partner Rajesh Garad for giving out more money, however we had paid every penny of his share to him,” alleged Tiwari.

On Monday, when Tiwari was out in Pune, Kachhela stormed into his office along with two bouncers and started hurling abuses at Tiwari’s wife who was also present there at that time. Tiwari has also shared a video of the incident in support of his claim. He also forcefully took away two company secretaries along with him and extracted every information about the company’s financial status from them. Later he released both of them.

Tiwari also alleged that Kachhela had also threatened his father of dire consequences previously. He also shared a phone recording of the conversation between his father and Kachhela.

He said that they had also shown audit report, data and company’s balance sheet to Kachhela but he kept on asking for more money and started using threat tactics.

On Monday when Kachhela stormed into the office a staff of 5-6 was present. He also threatened the staff to lock the office and handover the key to him.

Sadar police were investigating the matter.

Sachin Kachhela uses political connection, DCP thwarts attempt

Tiwari informed that when Kachhela was brought to the police station, he started leveraging on the political connection trying to press police in the name of a Minister. However DCP Chinmay Pandit assured Tiwari that police would not heed to any political influence and take action as per the law.