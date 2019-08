‘Anand Utsav’ by VHP, Bajrang Dal over scrapping of Article 370

Nagpur: Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Nagpur Mahanagar and Bajrang Dal on Monday organised ‘Anand Utsav’ to celebrate scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Those who participated in the ‘Anand Utsav’ celebration include VHP Prant Secretary Govind Shende, Treasurer Harish Harkare, Organising Secretary Arun Netke, Mahanagar President Sudarshan Shende, Vice President Amit Bembi, Bhayyaji Chaube, Secretary Prashant Titre, Bajarang Dala Joint Convener Vishal Punj, Sanket Ambekar, Lakhan Kuril, Prant Mahila Vice President Mamata Chichwadkar, Mahila Pramukh Shubhada Bhivgade, Durgavahini’s Mayuri Makhe, Iti Narwade, Mangala Gadhve, Chandrashekhar Chaurasia, Rajesh Kolhe, Devkumar Parashar, Subhash Munje, Ram Palandurkar, Jai Vishwakarma, Kamalesh Gupta, and several other activists.