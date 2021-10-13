Finally, Monsoon withdraws from Vidarbha

Nagpur: The Southwest Monsoon has officially withdrawn from Vidarbha on October 12. The rainy season arrived in the region on June 9 and made its presence felt for a longer period – four months and three days — this year, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Withdrawal of Monsoon from Pune and Mumbai has been forecast on October 14.

The Weather Man said that the other parts of Maharashtra may also see a withdrawal by October 14. The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from Jharkhand, Bihar, some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Odisha and West Bengal. “By October 14, Pune and Mumbai may also witness monsoon withdrawal, but southern parts of Maharashtra and southern parts of Konkan and Goa may need more time,” said IMD.

As far as Monsoon is concerned for last year, the season arrived late and also retreated late by October 15.