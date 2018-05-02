Cops issue traffic advisory, make arrangements for Ganesh Visarjan in Nagpur

Nagpur: Come September 1, Anant Chaturdashi, the 10-day Ganeshotsav would come to an end. Despite the State Government’s appeal to celebrate the annual festival simply and in low key manner owing to outbreak of Coronavirus, thousands of devotees are likely to throng various water bodies as well as artificial tanks placed across the city by NMC for immersion of Bappa idols. As such, city police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the event passes off peacefully and without hassles for the devotees who would accord a grand farewell to their beloved deity.

According to a notification issued by Traffic Police Department, vehicular traffic on roads leading to Futala Lake, Gandhisagar, Naik Talao, Sakkardara Talao, Sonegaon Lake, Koradi Lake, Mahadeo Ghat, Kamptee, Binaki Mangalwari Talao, Kalamna Talao and Kalamna Khadan as well as artificial tanks placed at number of places across the city will be either diverted or regulated for free movement of devotees carrying idols of Bappa.

The traffic restrictions will be in force from 8 am of Tuesday, September 1 to 0000 hours of Wednesday, September 2. Cops are leaving no stone unturned to peaceful Visarjan and ensuring safety and security of devotees. Posses of policemen are being deployed with CCTV cameras monitoring the movement of devotees and traffic closely. The idol Visarjan continues for 2-3 days. Household idols of Vighaharta are immersed on Anant Chaturdashi itself but Sarvajanik Mandals, albeit in smaller numbers this year, prefer immersion the next day or even on third day.

City police have also issued advisory to commuters to follow the instructions on diversion and regulation of traffic on Visarjan day. .

Nagpur Municipal Corporation and several environment NGOs have appealed the devotees to use artificial ponds placed at various water bodies and at many places across the city for immersion of Ganesh idols. The authorities have also appealed not to throng water bodies in large numbers to curb spread of the deadly virus. In the wake of coronavirus scare, NMC has already banned huge Idols of Bappa and has also prohibited large processions for Visarjan.