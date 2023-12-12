50th CPA course opened in Nagpur, students, lecturers from 12 universities take part

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a tradition dating back to 1964, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Maharashtra Branch, organised its 50th Annual Parliamentary Seminar during the Winter Session of the State Legislature in Nagpur.

The seminar, focused on ‘Parliamentary Functioning and Practice,’ aims to provide Postgraduate students studying ‘Political Science and Public Administration’ with an in-depth understanding of the parliamentary system. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated this 50th class.

Today’s Rate Saturday 28 Sept. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900/- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 91,100/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The function was attended by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, and Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly VijayWadettiwar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil.

About 100 students and lecturers from 12 universities across the state are participating in this academic event. The lectures are broadcasted globally through the YouTube channel and the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations’(DGIPR)social media handle.

It may be mentioned that Maharashtra is the first State in India to establish a branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association at State level. The initiative was pioneered by the then CM Morarji Desai in 1952.

Advertisement