Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy

Nagpur: In yet another significant move to help poor and needy grappling to earn livelihood for their families, Nagpur Police have now joined hands with religious and private NGOs to amplify the support.

The cops have formed a Whatsapp group ‘Corona NGO Police Administration’ conceptualized by Addition Commissioner of Police Dr. Nilesh Bharne, wherein Deputy Commissioners of respective zones along with representatives of Gurunanak Darbar, Jamat-e-Isalami Hind, D.P. Jain Foundation, Wadi Kitchen, Sai Aastha Foundation, Nagpur Hotel Owners Association, Lion’s Club, Priyadarshi Samrat Ashok Bahudesshiya Sanstha, Save Our Souls, Dighambar Jain Samaz etc came together to extend the helping hand.

Below is the message sent by the group :

Dear All

Humble request to all Distributing grocery kits,Kindly download the app and complete the signup procedure.During the sign up you can register either as Supplier( Donating) Groceries kit and the Distributor ( Who are giving it to the Beneficiary)

One you are done with the registration the Donor has to add the number of kits they are donating and have donated,Area of Donation

And

Mobile no of the Beneficiary is Mandatory to keep a record and will help in avoiding duplication and this way we can reach out to each and every needy in Nagpur.

Your User ID and password will be your registered mobile no

Regards

In case of any problem contact Sanket- 8600749115