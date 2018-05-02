Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 4th, 2020

    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy

    Nagpur: In yet another significant move to help poor and needy grappling to earn livelihood for their families, Nagpur Police have now joined hands with religious and private NGOs to amplify the support.

    The cops have formed a Whatsapp group ‘Corona NGO Police Administration’ conceptualized by Addition Commissioner of Police Dr. Nilesh Bharne, wherein Deputy Commissioners of respective zones along with representatives of Gurunanak Darbar, Jamat-e-Isalami Hind, D.P. Jain Foundation, Wadi Kitchen, Sai Aastha Foundation, Nagpur Hotel Owners Association, Lion’s Club, Priyadarshi Samrat Ashok Bahudesshiya Sanstha, Save Our Souls, Dighambar Jain Samaz etc came together to extend the helping hand.

    Below is the message sent by the group :

    Dear All

    Humble request to all Distributing grocery kits,Kindly download the app and complete the signup procedure.During the sign up you can register either as Supplier( Donating) Groceries kit and the Distributor ( Who are giving it to the Beneficiary)

    One you are done with the registration the Donor has to add the number of kits they are donating and have donated,Area of Donation

    And

    Mobile no of the Beneficiary is Mandatory to keep a record and will help in avoiding duplication and this way we can reach out to each and every needy in Nagpur.

    Your User ID and password will be your registered mobile no
    Regards

    In case of any problem contact Sanket- 8600749115

    Happening Nagpur
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Watch: Nagpur Psychiatrist Dr. Sudhir Bhave on coping with the Corona times
    Sri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir remain silent on Ram Navami amid lockdown
    Sri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir remain silent on Ram Navami amid lockdown
    Nagpur Crime News
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Man arrested for coronavirus April Fool”s Day prank
    Man arrested for coronavirus April Fool”s Day prank
    Maharashtra News
    ड्युटीपर कार्यरत पुलिस कर्मचारीयों को महा मेट्रो ने किये फल और शीत पेय वितरीत
    ड्युटीपर कार्यरत पुलिस कर्मचारीयों को महा मेट्रो ने किये फल और शीत पेय वितरीत
    कामठीत जमित ए उलमी सामाजिक संघटनेच्या वतीने 650 गरीब कामगार कुटूंबांना तांदूळ गहू, व जिनावश्यक वस्तूचे वाटप करून सामाजिक बाधिलकी जोपासली
    कामठीत जमित ए उलमी सामाजिक संघटनेच्या वतीने 650 गरीब कामगार कुटूंबांना तांदूळ गहू, व जिनावश्यक वस्तूचे वाटप करून सामाजिक बाधिलकी जोपासली
    Hindi News
    सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट को लेकर , गोंदिया पुलिस सख्त
    सोशल मीडिया पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट को लेकर , गोंदिया पुलिस सख्त
    NEET UG 2020: सिलेबस को लेकर जारी हुआ अहम नोटिस
    NEET UG 2020: सिलेबस को लेकर जारी हुआ अहम नोटिस
    Trending News
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No News Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No News Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    No New Positive Cases in Nagpur on Friday, Maharashtra jumps to 490
    No New Positive Cases in Nagpur on Friday, Maharashtra jumps to 490
    Featured News
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Video: नऊ मिनिट लाईट बंद केल्यास राज्य अंधारात जाण्याचा धोका : उर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Video: नऊ मिनिट लाईट बंद केल्यास राज्य अंधारात जाण्याचा धोका : उर्जामंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Trending In Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No News Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No News Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537
    COVID-19: Police to issue passes for inter-district travel
    COVID-19: Police to issue passes for inter-district travel
    ड्युटीपर कार्यरत पुलिस कर्मचारीयों को महा मेट्रो ने किये फल और शीत पेय वितरीत
    ड्युटीपर कार्यरत पुलिस कर्मचारीयों को महा मेट्रो ने किये फल और शीत पेय वितरीत
    9 Baje 9 Minute: PM Modi’s call to turn off lights can lead to failure of power grid, says Nitin Raut
    9 Baje 9 Minute: PM Modi’s call to turn off lights can lead to failure of power grid, says Nitin Raut
    NEET UG 2020: सिलेबस को लेकर जारी हुआ अहम नोटिस
    NEET UG 2020: सिलेबस को लेकर जारी हुआ अहम नोटिस
    लॉकडाउन में विद्यार्थियों के लिए लॉन्च हुई नई वेबसाइट
    लॉकडाउन में विद्यार्थियों के लिए लॉन्च हुई नई वेबसाइट
    नागपुर शहर : लॉकडाऊन का 11वा दिन, गरीबो को खिला रहे भोजन
    नागपुर शहर : लॉकडाऊन का 11वा दिन, गरीबो को खिला रहे भोजन
    Nagpur man arrested for coronavirus April Fool”s Day prank
    Nagpur man arrested for coronavirus April Fool”s Day prank
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145