    Published On : Sat, Apr 4th, 2020

    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Barely a week after a city based criminal was awarded parole, owing to novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak, the culprit reportedly killed a wife of a police personnel working with Crime Branch in Nandanvan area on Saturday. 

    The accused has been identified as Navin Suresh Gotfode was released on March 28, 2020 on parole.

    According to police sources, the accused has friends with the son of the deceased, Sushila Ashok Mule (56). Sushila had an objection with there friendship and she has been vocal about it. This has always irked Gotfode.

    On Friday, accused Gotfode had approached Mule residence seeking permission to meet his friend. However, Sushila shooed him away, which reportedly triggered Gotfode’s anger. 

    On Saturday, Gotfode barged inside Mule’s resident uninvited. He directly rushed inside the kitchen where he slit the throat of Sushila. Listening to screams when her son entered kitchen and saw his mother lying in pool of blood with his friend holding a knife, he reportedly tried to stop him but accused Gotfode also injured with before fling from the spot. 

    In the meantime, Nandanvan police have registered a case of murder and launched the manhunt of accused Gotfode.

