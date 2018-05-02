Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur Today

Published On : Thu, Jun 20th, 2019

Cops foil dacoity bid in Jaripatka, gang arrested

Nagpur: Jaripatka police foiled a notorious dacoity attempt by arresting a gang of five armed robbers in nick of time between Nara road and Samta Nagar road in the wee hours of Thursday. Though two accused managed to flee from the spot, cops have seized a sword, knife, rope, chilli powder and other materials from the possession of the detained accused.

The squad of Jaripatka police led by PSI R S Devkar was on night patrolling when they received secret information about a group of people assembled between Nara road and Samta Nagar road. Following the tip-off, the sleuths of Jaripatka police rushed towards the spot and found group of seven people. However, two accused managed to flee from the spot owing to dark. Cops managed to surround five people.

When asked about the motive for assembling at that time, the five men could not give satisfactory replies. As suspicion grew, cops searched them and recovered a sword, knife, rope, chilli powder and other materials from their possession. Cops then seized weapons and detained five men who were planning dacoity in the nearby area.

The name of the arrested accused were given as Rajat Chakradhar Khobragade (25), Ravindra Manikrao Ukey (32), Harjeetsingh Garanajadsingh Girewal (28), Nikhil Shyamrao Ashwani (21) all residents of Hudko Colony, Akshay Rashtrapal Chaure (21), a resident of Indora Bhandar Mohalla. Whereas accused Vikky alias Chati Arun Ingle (22), Indora Barakholi and Jeetu Rugwani alias Gajni, a resident of Pachpaoli were absconded from the spot.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 399, 402 of the IPC.

