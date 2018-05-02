Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Cops bust sex racket at Zeedos Spa and Beauty Unisex Saloon, 3 girls rescued

    Sex Racket Busted

    Nagpur: Acting on tip-off, the Social Security Wing of City Crime Branch on Friday raided Zeedos Spa and Beauty Unisex Saloon situated at 15F3, Muskan Varsha Apartment, Dronacharya Nagar, Trimurti Nagar Road, and busted a sex racket. The raiding cops rescued three girls and arrested a woman and man who were operating the sex racket at the spa.

    The cops received information that young, needy girls were being lured and pushed into flesh trade by accused Puja Ratan Nagdeve (29), resident of Kamgar Colony, Subhash Nagar, and Mithun Bhimrao Sarode (30), native of Gangalwadi, Tehsil Brahmapuri, district Chandrapur but currently staying at Takia Ward, near Bus Stop, Bhandara. The accused used Zeedos Spa and Beauty Unisex Saloon for running the sex racket.

    Cops booked the two accused under Sections 3, 4, 5, 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and placed them under arrest.

    The raid was conducted by PI Kishore Parvate, Woman PSI Smita Sonavane, PSI Atul Ingole, constables Sanjay Pande, Manojsingh Chauhan, NPCs Praful Bondre, Amit Tripathi, woman sepoys Chhaya Raut, Sadhana Chavan, Deepika, Seema, social workers Savita Relkar, Sunita Thakre under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, and ACP (Crime) Sudhir Nandanwar.

