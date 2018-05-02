4 conmen forge documents, grab land worth Rs 80 lakh in Besa

Nagpur: A group of four conmen forged sale documents and grabbed two acre land worth Rs 80 lakh belonging to a 40-year old man. The accused also forged payment receipts in their conspiracy to grab the land. Beltarodi police have booked the accused.

A resident of Vidyavihar Colony, Vidya Apartment, Pratap Nagar, Manohar Chandrabhan Raut (40) told police that he owned a two acre land in Mauza Besa, Khasra No. 57/157/2. However, in the year 2010, the accused named Waman Kohad, Pankaj Kohad, both residents of Plot No. 94, Vaishali Nagar, Pachpaoli, Chitaaranjan Gosewade, resident of Kothi Road, Mahal and Raju Sandol, prepared bogus sale documents showing the land purchased from the complainant Manohar Raut.

The accused also forged receipts of Rs 80 lakh paid to Manohar. After grabbing the land, the four accused tried to sell the land to another person and thus cheated Manohar Raut to the tune of Rs 80 lakh.

Beltarodi API Ghodke has registered a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 34 of the IPC and has launched an investigation into the matter.





