Nagpur GMCH denies claim of 4 Covid patients’ deaths due “bed shortage”

Nagpur: Following the controversy that erupted after the allegations of Covid patients’ deaths due to bed shortage at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the hospital administration on Friday, denied such reports.

It was reported that four Covid patients were succumbed to the virus borne disease as there were no beds available at GMCH. However, the letter issued by GMCH Dean’s office denied the role of bed shortage behind the deaths of the patients.

The most of the Covid patients referred to GMCH are serious in nature. Thus, one can’t rule out the possibility of death in this connection. However, the allegations of four Covid patient’s deaths due to bed shortage at GMCH is baseless, reads the letter.



