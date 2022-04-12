Drunkards stab groom’s friend, bride’s brother over music at wedding reception

Advertisement

Nagpur: A group of drunkards created ruckus at a wedding reception and stabbed a groom’s friend and bride’s brother over stoppage of music in Khasala area of Kapil Nagar police jurisdiction on Sunday night.

The injured have been identified as Abhishek Tukaram Ingole (24), a resident of Khasala and Tejas Nagrale (21), a resident of Amar Nagar, Hingna Road.

Police have booked Paras Shivraj Bitlay (21), Sagar Shankar Shende (20), Ratnadeep Bagde (21) and a juvenile, all residents of Amar Nagar, Hingna, on the charges of attempt to murder. According to the complainant Sooraj, his friend AshwinTabhane got married on Saturday. The reception was held in front of Tabhane’s house on Sunday night. Guests from the bride’s side also arrived at the venue. The guests were dancing to the tune of DJ music, but the accused started creating a ruckus after consuming liquor. The organisers then stopped the music due to the ruckus.

According to police, the stoppage of music enraged the accused and they started beating one of the guests Badal Kohle. When Abhishek tried to pacify the accused, they caught hold of him and attacked him. One of the accused stabbed Abhishek in the stomach with a sharp-weapon. The accused also stabbed the bride’s brother Tejas with the weapon. Soon thereafter, the attackers fled the spot. The profusely bleeding Abhishek and Tejas were rushed to the hospital.

On being informed, a team of Kapil Nagar police rushed to the spot and registered a case under Sections 307, 504 and 34 of IPC. Further probe is underway.

