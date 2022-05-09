2024 LS polls: Kejriwal talks of tie-up ‘with 130 crore Indians’, not with corrupt parties

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ruled out any grand alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “There will be no tie-up with corrupt parties and the AAP alliance will only be with 130 crore Indians,” he declared.

Speaking at an event to mark the golden jubilee year of a media house, Kejriwal said he could never understand multi-party alliance and is not interested in any such tie-ups.