2024 LS polls: Kejriwal talks of tie-up ‘with 130 crore Indians’, not with corrupt parties

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ruled out any grand alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “There will be no tie-up with corrupt parties and the AAP alliance will only be with 130 crore Indians,” he declared.
Speaking at an event to mark the golden jubilee year of a media house, Kejriwal said he could never understand multi-party alliance and is not interested in any such tie-ups.
The Delhi Chief Minister further said that he does not know how to do politics and he does not understand their alliance of 10 or more parties and an alliance being formed to defeat someone. “I don’t want to defeat anyone, I just want the country to win.I only want to have an alliance with 130 crore Indians and ensure that my country becomes the best in the world,” said Kejriwal.
In the backdrop of concerns that handing out “freebies” may put some states and even the country on the path to financial instability, Kejriwal said such fears were unfounded. “All these economists are writing that the freebie culture will destroy the country. Never have they written that corruption culture will destroy the country. I’m able to give things for free because we have ended corruption. So the money being saved is given back to people in the form of free electricity, medicines,” said Kejriwal.
Starting his speech with shouts of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and Inquilab Zindabad, Kejriwal went on to differentiate his party from others by highlighting the agenda. His party colleague and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the journey towards reviving the state has started in earnest. In Punjab, AAP has identified those who were looting the state treasury, and corruption is their first target, said Mann.