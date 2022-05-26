Wockhardt Hospital, Nagpur launches Joint Support Group

Advertisement

Nagpur: With an aim to bring together joint patients and their caregivers, Wockhardt Hospitals, Nagpur has recently launched a “Joint Support Group”. The aim behind this initiative is to guide the patients and their families about the care they need and preventive aspects of the ailment as well.

This programme will address clinical, physical, emotional and dietary support to the patients. The launch event was attended by various joint patients undergoing treatment with Dr. Alankar Ramteke, Consultant- Joint Replacement Surgery. It was an interactive session with many activities for the attendees.