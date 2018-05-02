Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 16th, 2020

    Cops approached against minister Raut for ”casteist” remarks


    Nagpur/Mumbai: BJP leaders in Nagpur on Sunday approached the police seeking registration of an offence against Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut for his remarks on the Brahmin community, which they claimed has the potential to disrupt social harmony.

    The leaders have submitted the complaint application with Jaripatka police station in Nagpur, said a police officer.

    “Raut had taken the oath of Constitution which teaches equality. With his statment, Raut has disrupted social harmony,” former MLA Milind Mane stated in his application.

    Meanwhile, an advocate from Karjat in Raigad district has also accused Raut of making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community.

    Advocate Hrishikesh Joshi has cited publications that carried the minister”s remarks and a viral video of his speech in the complaint made on the Maharashtra government”s ”Aaple Sarkar” portal.

    In his complaint, Joshi claimed Raut made the remarks against Brahmins while speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register on March 8 at a function in Nagpur.

    Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said he had no knowledge of the complaint since it was not made at a police station under his jurisdiction.

    Raut could not be contacted

