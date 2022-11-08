Verdict on prayers at ‘Shivling’ at Gyanvapi on Nov 14

A Varanasi court adjourns the hearing of a plea seeking worship of the ‘Shivling’ in the Gyanvapi mosque premises to November 14.

The verdict will be based on the plea of the three main demands by the plaintiff which include the permission for the immediate beginning of prayer of Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar, the handing over of the entire Gyanvapi complex to the Hindus, and banning the entry of Muslims inside the premises of the Gyanvapi complex.

The Muslim side is allowed to offer prayers at present.

