Alarming: Nagpur reports 596 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Nagpur: The numbers of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases continued to surge in the Second Capital of the State. This has already raised anxiety of District Administration that has compelled to enforce strict restrictions once again.

The district on Wednesday recorded 596 fresh cases of the virus borne diseases while five people also succumbed to the deadly infection. With the addition of the new cases the total cases in Nagpur has risen to 1,40,384 besides 4,247 fatalities, an official release stated.

A total of 279 patients were discharged from hospital during the day. With this the numbers of recoveries rose to 1,31,420, the official release mentioned.

According to the healthcare professionals, it is not just the number of cases, but the percentage of positive persons against the number of those being tested, is the matter of greater concern.