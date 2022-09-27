She made our country proud! Dr.Tarasweta Arya, Mrs.World.

At a very young age this exceptional woman has brought commendable achievements to the land of monasteries “Bihar”. 3 consecutive huge tags namely Mrs. Bihar, Mrs. India and Mrs. World are the most prominent achievements bagged by her in year 2019. Blessed with her good looks she always had a wish to wear a tiara from her young age. This initiated this glamorous journey. Even being a doctor and doing her duty fourth right as a doctor, Tara Shweta Arya always wanted to compete in the field of glamour.

But getting married changed the title from Miss to Mrs. Still not budging from her dream she decided to give it a try for Mrs. title. Earlier in 2019 due decided to be the part of Mrs. Bihar. As per our orthodox culture it was very difficult for her to convince her family to let her compete in this event. For the surprise of everyone, she won the title of Mrs. Bihar 2019. Followed by this event she also expressed her wish to compete for Mrs. India. This was a very ambitious moment for her as she would set her feet outside her district. She says, “it was not a easy thing to do for her as our culture restricts women to go down this path.” But focused on what she wants, she eventually made it and won the title of Mrs. India 2019.

Consecutive bagging of titles made her push herself to the biggest title of Mrs. World. This was a very proud moment for her as she was representing our country on international level. She says, “if it takes anything to represent my country, i would do everything it takes”. To the mere surprise of everyone who opposed this lady, she made the tricolour of India stand tall in Philippines and bagged the title Mrs. World 2019. She still gets Goosebumps remembering the moment she added. A very inspiring journey indeed.

