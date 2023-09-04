NCC cadets of Nagpur Group take out awareness rally

Nagpur: Around 600 cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) units of NCC Group Nagpur took out an awareness rally on Sunday at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur. The rally was part of a series of events ahead of mega ‘Puneet Sagar’ event on September 10 coinciding with the culmination of G-20 event at Delhi.

NCC cadets from various schools and colleges of Nagpur participated in the rally taken out on Sunday. During the awareness rally, the cadets carried posters and banners to convey the message of preventing plastic pollution and saving the environment and Earth.

Group Captain Khushal Vyas, Group Commander, NCC Group Nagpur, flagged off the awareness rally. The rally started from Kasturchand Park and passed through Liberty Chowk, Bishop Cotton School, Samvidhan Square, and returned to Kasturchand Park.

