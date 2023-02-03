Consumer moves HC against IDBI Bank, IFCI for wrongful action

Nagpur: An anguished consumer Manish Mehta had filed a Writ Petition No 1572/ 2021 before the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court against IDBI Bank and IFCI Limited challenging their wrongful action of publishing his name in the list of willful defaulters from beginning which had been uploaded on the official Website of IDBI.

As per the petition, IDBI Bank had assigned loan accounts to IFCI Ltd on 12/10/2011 by executing a Deed of assignment in favour of IFCI Ltd. Manish Mehta and his father have settled their guarantor obligation of loan by depositing the entire agreed amount with the IFCI Ltd. in the year 2011.Therefore IFCI Ltd issued “No Dues Certificate” on 24/10/2011 in favour of Manish Mehta and his father. In spite of this the IDBI Bank has published the name of the Manish Mehta and his father in the list of willful defaulters.

Further in the High Court, the IDBI Bank confirmed in their affidavit that no amount has to be recovered from the Manish Mehta and the IFCI Ltd also stated that they had issued a No Dues Certificate to Manish Mehta on 24/10/2011 and hence they have not declared him as a willful defaulter. The High Court set aside the wrongful action of IDBI Bank accordingly. Writ Petition of Manish Mehta was allowed and court directed to IDBI Bank to take all necessary steps to remove name of Manish Mehta from the list of willful defaulters.

This case is a glaring example of how financial institutions are harassing the general public to fulfill their ill motives. Keeping faith in the due process of law, Manish Mehta was hopeful of a favorable outcome in his favour and believes that now justice is done to him after so many years.

