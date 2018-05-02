Consumer Forum directs six years imprisonment to three builders in Nagpur

Nagpur: In two cases of contempt of forum’s orders, the Additional District Consumer Forum has directed six year imprisonment and Rs 20,000 to three builders. The forum bench comprising, members Smita Chanderkar and Avinash Prabhune found builders identified as Rajesh Praful Patel, Chandrakant Jasbhai Patel and Nilesh Praful Patel (Kalindi Infrastructure) guilty under Section 27 of the Consumer Protection Act.

The accused trio has defrauded an Itwari based man, Dilip Jain by promising him two row bungalows in an affordable pricing back in 2015. However, when they failed to deliver the property Jain approached the Consumer Forum.

Following hearing of both sides, the bend directed imprisonment for the accused and asked them to pay Rs 8 lakh to the complainant with 12% of interest rate.