Two youths save woman jumped in Futala Lake with children

Nagpur: In a heroic incident, two youths reportedly jumped inside Futala Lake and rescued a woman and her two children on Thursday night. Annoyed with frequent arguments and series of domestic violence with relatives, a 37-year-old woman along with her 7-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy attempted to end her and her children’s life by trying to commit suicide in Futala Lake. However, two youths, Amol Chakole and Arvind Baghel sight them and saved their lives by jumping in the lake.



Following the incident, Zone 2 DCP Vinita Sahu along with police personnel from Gittikhadan Police reached the spot and provided warm clothes to the shivering woman and her children. DCP Sahu along with WPSI (Woman Police Sub-Inspector) Choudhary and other female staff counseled the woman and handed her to her husband along with the kids.

DCP Sahu has set to felicitate Chakole and Baghel, who rescued the three, on the upcoming 71st Republic Day on January 26th for their bravery at her office.