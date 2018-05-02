DKM women score hat-trick in KKM basketball

Shreya Dandekar fired a game-high 21 points and Dhara Phate contributed 19 as Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) women won their third consecutive senior title in the basketball event of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav on Thursday.

In a lop-sided summit clash DKM outclassed Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana (SNG) 57-43 to underline their supremacy in the Inter-Club senior basketball championship. With this win DKM recorded their second victory over SNG in five days.

While Shreya and Dhara combined well to share 40 of the 57 points netted by DKM, Richa Kalraiya (9) and Anushree Kaloti (6) came up with valuable contributions for the winners. For SNG, Shomira Bidaye 13, Purvi Mahalle 11 and Siya Deodhar 10 played well.

Results (finals)

Women: DKM (Shreya Dandekar 21, Dhara Phate 19, Richa Kalraiya 9, Anushree Kaloti 6) bt SNG (Shomira Bidaye 13, Purvi Mahalle 11, Siya Deodhar 10) 57-43 (13-11, 18-2, 9-16, 17-14)

Best player of the tournament: Shreya Dandekar (5000)

Impact player of the tournament: Richa Kalraiya (2500)

Best defender: Shomira Bidaye (2500)

Winning team: Rs 31,000

Runner-up team: Rs 21,000

Men’s final between Vision Academy and NBYS is in progress. Will update