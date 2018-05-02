Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 12th, 2021

    Construction workers kill colleague in Khaparkheda, dump body in well

    Nagpur: Khaparkheda Cops have booked three employees of a private construction site for allegedly killing their 26-year-old co-worker over a petty argument on April 7. The accused identified as Kamlesh Shukla (48), Bimlesh Shukla and Anshul Shukla all residents of Valani village under Khaparkheda Police Station killed Saddam Hasan, using knife and later dumped his body in the nearby well, police said on Monday.

    According to police sources, Saddam and Kamlesh used to work with a private construction firm in partnership. Owing to same, the duo would often lend each other money. On April 7, Saddam along with all the accused decided to enjoy some drinks.

    Under the influence of liquor, Kamlesh reportedly picked up a quarrel with Saddam over some pending dues. Kamlesh along with other accused reportedly accosted Saddam before stabbing him knife. With severe injuries, Saddam reportedly succumbed on the spot. The accused later dumped his body in the nearby well in a bid to destroy the evidence.

    Cops have nabbed accused Kamlesh Shukla in this regards while other accused are still at large.


