14 pvt hospitals in Delhi declared ‘full COVID-19’ hospitals

The Delhi government on Monday declared 14 private hospitals in the city as “full COVID-19” hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders.

These included the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the Holy Family Hospital, the Max SS Hospital and the Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-related treatment.

Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

“Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60 per cent of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment,” the order read.

The health department, in another order, said the number of ICU beds without ventilator in six Delhi government-run hospitals has been increased to 487.



