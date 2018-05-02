Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 12th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    14 pvt hospitals in Delhi declared ‘full COVID-19’ hospitals

    The Delhi government on Monday declared 14 private hospitals in the city as “full COVID-19” hospitals and directed them not to admit any non-COVID patients till further orders.

    These included the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the Holy Family Hospital, the Max SS Hospital and the Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

    Nineteen private hospitals have been directed to reserve at least 80 per cent of their ICU beds for COVID-related treatment.

    Eighty-two private hospitals have been asked to set aside at least 60 per cent of their ICU beds for coronavirus patients, according to the order issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

    “Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60 per cent of their ward bed capacity for COVID-related treatment,” the order read.

    The health department, in another order, said the number of ICU beds without ventilator in six Delhi government-run hospitals has been increased to 487.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Resident Doctors meet Nagpur Divisional Commissioner to highlight suffering of Covid-19 patients at GMCH
    Resident Doctors meet Nagpur Divisional Commissioner to highlight suffering of Covid-19 patients at GMCH
    कोरोनावर विजय प्राप्त करण्याचा संकल्प नववर्षात करु या : महापौर
    कोरोनावर विजय प्राप्त करण्याचा संकल्प नववर्षात करु या : महापौर
    मास्क शिवाय फिरणा-यांवर कारवाई
    मास्क शिवाय फिरणा-यांवर कारवाई
    रेमडेसीवीर इंजेक्शन उपलब्ध करावे
    रेमडेसीवीर इंजेक्शन उपलब्ध करावे
    ग्रामीण क्षेत्र समृध्द करणे हा आत्मनिर्भरतेचा मार्ग : ना. गडकरी
    ग्रामीण क्षेत्र समृध्द करणे हा आत्मनिर्भरतेचा मार्ग : ना. गडकरी
    Strengthens its nutrition portfolio; Launches Chyawanprash by Nutrilite
    Strengthens its nutrition portfolio; Launches Chyawanprash by Nutrilite
    ना. गडकरी यांच्या प्रयत्नांमुळे ‘मायलन इंडिया’चे 4 हजार इंजेक्शन नागपुरात
    ना. गडकरी यांच्या प्रयत्नांमुळे ‘मायलन इंडिया’चे 4 हजार इंजेक्शन नागपुरात
    IUML giving memorandum to President through District collector
    IUML giving memorandum to President through District collector
    क्रीडा समिती सभापती व्दारा दक्षिण नागपूर विधानसभा क्षेत्रातील
    क्रीडा समिती सभापती व्दारा दक्षिण नागपूर विधानसभा क्षेत्रातील
    रेमडेसिवर इंनजेक्षण चा कृत्रिम तुटवता निर्माण करणाऱ्यांवर कारवाई करा
    रेमडेसिवर इंनजेक्षण चा कृत्रिम तुटवता निर्माण करणाऱ्यांवर कारवाई करा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145