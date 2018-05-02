Constitution is a soul of Indian Democracy- Dr.S. S. Uttarwar

N D Musical Gp Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Dr. Sanjay S Uttarwar , Renowned Academician and social worker from Nagpur on topic “ Importance and Role of Indian Constitution in Development of Nation “ Live on Face Book platform. Event was Celebration of Samvidhan Diwas . Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar Nationally renowned academician and Principal of VIT Engineering College from Nagpur was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from Academic field aqnd society around the globe was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizers Nanda Dongre and Siddharth Dongre pay tribute to great Philosopher of century late Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar , in whose memory we all are celebrating Constitution Day. Later She introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the Contents of Constitution and its necessity for healthy Society. Speaker share about process of constitution framing which was started in 1947 and come to end in 1950. Dr . Babasaheb Ambedkar and his team mates handover the constitution to then President of India on 26th November and said constitution came in force on 26th Jan 1950 and Republic of India came in to existence.

Dr Sanjay S Uttarwar is a renowned Academician of central India and in this field since last thirty three years. He has proved his expertise by serving renowned educational groups of Maharashtra and MP.

In the beginning of his career he was Entrepreneur and was having his manufacturing unit in MIDC Yavatmal. In 1995 he switchover to teaching line and has started his career as a full fledge teacher at BNCOE Sevagram Wardha. Later he shifted to Nagpur and has done Post graduation and PhD from Visvesvaraya National Institite of Technology Nagpur ,

In Mechanical Engineering. He has served renowned educational groups from Maharashtra and MP in various Capacities. From Last eight years he is working as Principal of Engineering College. He is recipient of seven National and International Level Awards for his outstanding contribution to the field of academics and research. He has visited UK, Singapore, China to present research papers in International Conferences. He is having sixty research papers to his credit which are published in International Journals and Conferences. He is a renowned Motivational Speaker from region and is frequently invited by TV Channels, Radio and Educational Institutes for delivering lectures on various motivational topics. In addition to it he is a popular singer from Nagpur and has performed at various musical concerts which took place at auditoriums of Nagpur.

In his delivery Dr. Uttarwar high light the life span of Dr B R Ambedkar and his achievements in life and has paid tribute to great philosopher of our country. He elaborate the importance of noble work done by him. . He elaborates the seven values including Justice, Equality, Liberty, Fraternity etc. . He says that every citizen of this country should respect and follow our constitution. He explains to the audience that how Indian Constitution is one of the best Constitution in world. Our constitution has given right to common man to put forth his views for betterment of Nation. Indian democracy is for the People and by the people in the framework of Constitution.

While explaining the role of Constitution he says that we are in need to follow Constitution and make our country a super power. He explain the abilities of an Citizen for logical thinking and expertise in designing and developing future of nation. He says that Constitution is a soul of our Indian Democracy.

Later on Question and answer session Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave answers to the questions asked by audience , Amol and Priyanka Uttarwar , Shantanu Uttarwar , , Vijay Puranik, Dr. Chaudhary, Dr. Pande, Dr. Varsha Uttarwar and many more participants Asks their doubts for betterment of Indian Democracy . Audience loudly appreciate the delivery of Dr. S S Uttarwar and gave thanks to him for throwing .light on topic. .

Mr. Anand Raj Anand express her gratitude towards Speaker and all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.