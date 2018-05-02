Three Things to Consider When Playing the Online Lottery

This year has seen an unprecedented rise in customers flocking towards online lotteries due to lockdown restrictions imposed by the ongoing pandemic. More and more people have had to entertain themselves, stuck in their homes and what better way to pass time than to pick your favourite numbers and hope that you hit the jackpot.

Online lotteries from all across the world are now accessible to Indians. Whether you want to play the PowerBall or fancy your chances at an obscure lottery in Spain, all you would need is a good internet connection and a payment method that will allow you to buy a lottery ticket. This article sheds more light on the factors that you need to consider when playing an online lottery. Pick the right websites to play at and participating in online lotteries will be fun and might even make your rich! Here are two factors that you need to consider when playing the lottery.

Size of Jackpot

This might seem like an obvious factor but many that people tend to overlook. When deciding on a lottery, always look out for the size of the jackpot and more importantly what lottery they are associated with. Powerball is known as the biggest jackpot lottery in the world. It is originally an American online lotto but players all over the world can enjoy this game thanks to international lotto sites. To play you need to choose 5 numbers between 1 and 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 12. The starting jackpot is $40 million and the biggest jackpot ever won $1.586 billion!

Number Draw or Instant Win

There are essentially two variations of online lotteries, instant win or number draw. Instant Win as the name suggests is akin to a scratch card. You join an online lottery site, select an instant win lottery and the system immediately notifies you if you have won.

A number draw does not provide results instantly. You can select the combination of numbers that suits you best but will have to wait for the draw that reveals the results. Usually with number draws, the jackpots are much bigger and definitely worth the wait!

At the end of the day, playing at an online lottery can be quite fun but you need to make sure that you are at the legal age of participating in the lottery. Each operator that is promoted on https://cricketbettingwali.in will have measures in place to ensure you are above the legal age. Winnings will not be handed out to you if you are under the legal age and your account will most likely be closed as well. This also holds true if you are a member of gamblers anonymous with their accounts also being closed and potential winnings being seized.