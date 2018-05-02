Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Oct 12th, 2019

Constable dies in freak mishap on Kalmeshwar-Nagpur H’way

Nagpur: Hit by an unknown vehicle on Kalmeshwar-Nagpur Highway, a police constable riding a bike succumbed to injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital at around 10.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Shailesh Janardan Bhende (30), a resident of Kahneshwar. According to report, Shailesh was a constable in Namur City Police.

After his duty on Thursday night, he was returning to Kalmeshwar on a bike bearing number MN 90/AD 3101.

A vehicle coming from opposite direction hit his bike near Y point in Dehgaon railway crossing. Kalmeshwar police reached the spot and sent Shailesh o GMCH, Nagpur, for treatment. Shailesh died during treatment. Shailesh had married one year ago and became father lust 12 days ago.

