PM, Xi’s one-on-one, lunch to cap seaside summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping will hold their second round of informal talks today after the two leaders on Saturday bonded over a tour of the temples of Mahabalipuram, followed by cultural programmes and dinner that went well beyond the scheduled time.

India and China agreed that they need to work together to fight “radicalisation and terrorism as common challenges”, the government said in a late-night press briefing on Friday.

Xi Jinping urged both the countries to take the 70th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to conduct broader and deeper cultural and people-to-people exchanges, China’s state media Xinhua News Agency reported.

Modi Mr Xi will hold their comprehensive one-on-one meeting at the Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort and Spa, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. PM Modi will also host President Xi lunch. Both sides will then issue separate statements on outcome of the summit.

This visit comes after the first informal summit between PM Modi and Xi Jinping took place in Wuhan, a picturesque Chinese lake city, months after a 73-day face-off between the armies of the two countries in Doklam last year.