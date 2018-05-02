Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Oct 12th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

PM, Xi’s one-on-one, lunch to cap seaside summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping will hold their second round of informal talks today after the two leaders on Saturday bonded over a tour of the temples of Mahabalipuram, followed by cultural programmes and dinner that went well beyond the scheduled time.

India and China agreed that they need to work together to fight “radicalisation and terrorism as common challenges”, the government said in a late-night press briefing on Friday.

Xi Jinping urged both the countries to take the 70th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations next year as an opportunity to conduct broader and deeper cultural and people-to-people exchanges, China’s state media Xinhua News Agency reported.

Modi Mr Xi will hold their comprehensive one-on-one meeting at the Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort and Spa, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. PM Modi will also host President Xi lunch. Both sides will then issue separate statements on outcome of the summit.

This visit comes after the first informal summit between PM Modi and Xi Jinping took place in Wuhan, a picturesque Chinese lake city, months after a 73-day face-off between the armies of the two countries in Doklam last year.

Happening Nagpur
Karva Chauth bash ‘Maahi Ve’ at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth
Karva Chauth bash ‘Maahi Ve’ at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Vibrant nine days of celebrations end on high note at Crazy Dandiya
Nagpur Crime News
Man found murdered with head smashed in Wathoda
Man found murdered with head smashed in Wathoda
3 thugs trick and rob man of cash, Activa moped in Ganeshpeth
3 thugs trick and rob man of cash, Activa moped in Ganeshpeth
Maharashtra News
बसपा यंदा महाराष्ट्रात खाते उघडणार
बसपा यंदा महाराष्ट्रात खाते उघडणार
समाजातील मान्यवरांनी खादीच्या प्रसारासाठी पुढाकार घ्यावा – राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
समाजातील मान्यवरांनी खादीच्या प्रसारासाठी पुढाकार घ्यावा – राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी
Hindi News
न्यू कामठी: घर में चल रहा था देह व्यापार
न्यू कामठी: घर में चल रहा था देह व्यापार
लर्निंग लाइसेंस घोटाला- पुलिस ने जांच में छोड़े कुछ अनसुलझे पहलु: डीसीपी खेडकर
लर्निंग लाइसेंस घोटाला- पुलिस ने जांच में छोड़े कुछ अनसुलझे पहलु: डीसीपी खेडकर
Trending News
Learning licence scam: DCP Khedkar picks holes in Sitabuldi police probe
Learning licence scam: DCP Khedkar picks holes in Sitabuldi police probe
‘Arrogant’ car driver abuses, beats ST bus driver in Ganeshpeth
‘Arrogant’ car driver abuses, beats ST bus driver in Ganeshpeth
Featured News
Alexei Leonov, first man to walk in space, dies
Alexei Leonov, first man to walk in space, dies
Unique move: Vote in Assembly polls and get 25% concession Pench resorts, hotels
Unique move: Vote in Assembly polls and get 25% concession Pench resorts, hotels
Trending In Nagpur
Constable dies in freak mishap on Kalmeshwar-Nagpur H’way
Constable dies in freak mishap on Kalmeshwar-Nagpur H’way
बसपा यंदा महाराष्ट्रात खाते उघडणार
बसपा यंदा महाराष्ट्रात खाते उघडणार
महावितरणच्या राज्यभरातील सहा हजार कर्मचाऱ्यांकडून रक्तदानाचे महादान
महावितरणच्या राज्यभरातील सहा हजार कर्मचाऱ्यांकडून रक्तदानाचे महादान
बेसा-बेलतरोडी नगर परिषद करण्यासाठी भाजपाला निवडून द्या : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
बेसा-बेलतरोडी नगर परिषद करण्यासाठी भाजपाला निवडून द्या : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
ALT Flap Allo-transplantation saves post Viper snake bite leg defect
ALT Flap Allo-transplantation saves post Viper snake bite leg defect
डॉ. मिलिंद माने की जनसंपर्क यात्रा में सैकड़ो लोग रहे मौजूद
डॉ. मिलिंद माने की जनसंपर्क यात्रा में सैकड़ो लोग रहे मौजूद
शहरातील बेघरांना मनपातर्फे निवारा व आरोग्य तपासणी
शहरातील बेघरांना मनपातर्फे निवारा व आरोग्य तपासणी
सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी थुंकणे व उघड्यावर लघवी करणा-या २३८४ जणांवर कारवाई
सार्वजनिक ठिकाणी थुंकणे व उघड्यावर लघवी करणा-या २३८४ जणांवर कारवाई
तुअर, उड़द, मूंग दलहन आयात के संबंध में चर्चा
तुअर, उड़द, मूंग दलहन आयात के संबंध में चर्चा
Crime Branch nabs gangster Sheikhu Khan, five henchmen
Crime Branch nabs gangster Sheikhu Khan, five henchmen
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145