Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 19th, 2019

Considering suggestions for new Parliament: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the government is considering suggestions to build a new Parliament building or to improve and modernise facilities at the existing complex.

After inaugurating 36 duplex flats for members of Parliament at North Avenue in New Delhi, Modi made the remark and referred to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who had requested him during the recently concluded session that the Parliament complex must get a facelift in terms of facilities, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence on 2022.

“When the session was concluding it was echoed in both houses of Parliament that on the occasion of 75 years completion of Independence there should be improvement in parliament building as well,” he said.

Modi said even MPs and mediapersons have pitched for upgrading facilities at the iconic building as it is getting old.

“Since the demand has come from Parliament, the government has taken it seriously. How this building can be improved and modernise or a new building is need to be constructed, the officers are brainstorming on it. I have requested them to do it early so that it can coincide with 75th Independence Day,” he said, adding that though the time is very less but it should be attempted.

Modi said it has been experienced that whenever Parliament session begins, MPs face inconvenience regarding lodging arrangements.

At times hotels have to book for a long time.

He further said when official accommodation gets empty, it has to be renovated. So there was a need to develop housing facility, he said, adding that this new duplex flats are a step in that regard.

Modi said MPs themselves don’t need more than a single room for himself, but they want enough space for those who visit them in the national capital.

Underlining that this session was very fruitful, Modi said credit should be given to all political parties, MPs and also those who chaired the proceedings in both houses of Parliament.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Nagpur Crime News
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
कांग्रेस -राष्ट्रवादी चे पदाधिकारी सह शेकडो च्या वर तरुणांचा भाजप प्रवेश
कांग्रेस -राष्ट्रवादी चे पदाधिकारी सह शेकडो च्या वर तरुणांचा भाजप प्रवेश
शासकीय निधीतील कामाचे व्हिडिओ सादर करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
शासकीय निधीतील कामाचे व्हिडिओ सादर करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
गोंदियाः 8 साल बाद मिसीपिरी के आदिवासियों को मिली उनकी पहचान
गोंदियाः 8 साल बाद मिसीपिरी के आदिवासियों को मिली उनकी पहचान
कोल इंडिया के नाम पर जालसाज़ी करने वालों से वेकोलि ने सावधान किया
कोल इंडिया के नाम पर जालसाज़ी करने वालों से वेकोलि ने सावधान किया
Trending News
Considering suggestions for new Parliament: PM
Considering suggestions for new Parliament: PM
Video: VNIT Certifies that Metro Station Construction has no role in collapse of top roof of Poonam Mall
Video: VNIT Certifies that Metro Station Construction has no role in collapse of top roof of Poonam Mall
Featured News
13 dead, 20 injured after bus collides with transport container in Dhule
13 dead, 20 injured after bus collides with transport container in Dhule
“With vibration waves at our shop, we thought it was bomb explosion”: Venders on Poonam Mall tragedy
“With vibration waves at our shop, we thought it was bomb explosion”: Venders on Poonam Mall tragedy
Trending In Nagpur
कोल इंडिया के नाम पर जालसाज़ी करने वालों से वेकोलि ने सावधान किया
कोल इंडिया के नाम पर जालसाज़ी करने वालों से वेकोलि ने सावधान किया
No water in AsiNagar & Satranjipura Zone on Aug 20.
No water in AsiNagar & Satranjipura Zone on Aug 20.
शासकीय निधीतील कामाचे व्हिडिओ सादर करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
शासकीय निधीतील कामाचे व्हिडिओ सादर करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
प्रकल्पग्रस्तांना नोकरीत प्राधान्यच हवे : ऊर्जामंत्री
प्रकल्पग्रस्तांना नोकरीत प्राधान्यच हवे : ऊर्जामंत्री
प्रत्येक गरिबाला हक्काचे घर; प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजनेतील घरकुलांची लॉटरी सोडत
प्रत्येक गरिबाला हक्काचे घर; प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजनेतील घरकुलांची लॉटरी सोडत
Youth attacked with knife over petty issue in Nandanvan
Youth attacked with knife over petty issue in Nandanvan
Nagpur’s burger cravings are about to get over as McDonald’s inaugurates its first restaurant in city
Nagpur’s burger cravings are about to get over as McDonald’s inaugurates its first restaurant in city
विश्व फोटोग्राफी दिवस पर प्रेस फोटोग्राफरों का सत्कार
विश्व फोटोग्राफी दिवस पर प्रेस फोटोग्राफरों का सत्कार
ट्रिलियम मॉल में शुरू हुआ मैक्डोनाल्ड का पहला रेस्टॉरेंट
ट्रिलियम मॉल में शुरू हुआ मैक्डोनाल्ड का पहला रेस्टॉरेंट
Praveen Sharan elected Lions Club of Nagpur Victory President
Praveen Sharan elected Lions Club of Nagpur Victory President
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145