Teenage girl dies of snake bite in Hingna, Nagpur

Nagpur: A 15-year old girl died after being bitten by a snake while picking cotton in a field under the jurisdiction of Hingna Police Station.

The incident occurred in B Ramaraju’s field at Ghuti Panjari village near Hingna town. The girl, Sunita Antarishi Deshmukh, was native of Thakarwadi village in Nanded district, but lived in Ghuti Panjari.

On Monday, around 4 pm, she was in the field when a snake bit her right leg. She lost consciousness and her family members rushed her to the Government Medical College and Hospital. After examination, the doctors declared her dead.

Hingna police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident.