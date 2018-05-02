14-year old boy cheated of Rs 80,000 in laptop deal in Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: A 14-year old boy was cheated to the tune of Rs 80,000 by a man who promised to deliver a laptop online.

A resident of Plot No. B/22, Type 4 Quarter, Krushi Kunj, Bajaj Nagar, Pundlik Bhagwan Deulkar (50) told police the accused named Uday Bhan furnished information to his 14-year old son Shivtej regarding a laptop on his Whatsapp. The accused Uday Bhan promised to deliver the laptop to Shivtej online. In turn, the accused took Rs 80,326 from Shivtej through ATM but did not deliver the laptop.

Bajaj Nagar PSI Fulzele registered a case against the accused named Uday Bhan under Section 420 of the IPC read with Section 66(D) of IT Act and launched a search for him.