Published On : Wed, Aug 28th, 2019

Congress withdraws Satish Chaturvedi’s expulsion from party

Nagpur: Congress Party on Wednesday withdrew the expulsion of senior Congress leader and former minister Satish Chaturvedi. The decision has been taken following the instructions of State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat who wrote to the All India Congress Committee about the issue.

It is likely to mention that, former minister and city’s heavyweight leader Satish Chaturvedi was expelled from the party on charges of doing anti-party work and dissolving party discipline. Owing to which the party had canceled his primary membership.

Chaturvedi was also accused of throwing ink on state president Ashok Chavan during a party event. Besides creating controversy over the candidate selection process, helping rebel candidates instead of rooting for Congress’s candidate and campaigning during the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections were the serious allegations on Chaturvedi based on which he was expelled from the party.

