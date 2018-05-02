Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Aug 28th, 2019

Nagpur Press Club, CPJ organize workshop on safety kit for journalists covering Vidhan Sabha polls

Nagpur Patrakar Club and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) organised a workshop on Safety Kit for journalists covering the upcoming Maharashtra state elections

Nagpur: The Nagpur Patrakar Club in collaboration with the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) today organised a workshop on Safety Kit for journalists covering the upcoming Maharashtra state elections.

The kit was released at the press club by Pradeep Maitra, President – Nagpur Press Club, SN Vinod, editor-in-chief – Nagpur Today and CPJ’s India Correspondent Kunal Majumder.

CPJ is an independent organization, headquartered in New York, that advocates for press freedom worldwide. It also reports and researches on issues related to journalist safety.

The safety kit has been developed by security experts at CPJ keeping in mind threats faced by journalists while covering elections. It touches on aspects of digital, physical and psychological safety and provides solutions to mitigate such issues.

During the discussion, Pradeep Maitra spoke about the security threats faced by journalists in the state and the pending Maharashtra Journalist Protection Bill. SN Vinod stressed on the need for journalists to be aware about their safety issue.

Kunal Majumder shared data from CPJ research. According to CPJ, the most dangerous beat for journalists worldwide is politics and nearly 88 percent of those arrested are local reporters. In India, five journalists were killed in 2018 and one was imprisoned. Majumder also discussed the details of the journalist kit and highlighted growing threats from the digital front from social media.

Happening Nagpur
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
Launch of Nagpur’s only Nail Studio
CP Upadhyay inaugurates ‘Annual Police Sport Competition’ at Police HQ
CP Upadhyay inaugurates ‘Annual Police Sport Competition’ at Police HQ
Nagpur Crime News
Woman relieved of gold ornaments in auto in Sadar
Woman relieved of gold ornaments in auto in Sadar
Nandanvan cops crack two murder cases, arrest 7
Nandanvan cops crack two murder cases, arrest 7
Maharashtra News
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
मनपातर्फे गणेशोत्सव देखावा स्पर्धा
मनपातर्फे गणेशोत्सव देखावा स्पर्धा
Hindi News
भूमि अधिग्रहण, पुनर्वास और मिहान में विकास कार्य के लिए 992 करोड़ रुपये के बढे हुए निधि को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी
भूमि अधिग्रहण, पुनर्वास और मिहान में विकास कार्य के लिए 992 करोड़ रुपये के बढे हुए निधि को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी
पूर्व मंत्री सतीश चतुर्वेदी का निलंबन कांग्रेस पार्टी ने लिया वापस
पूर्व मंत्री सतीश चतुर्वेदी का निलंबन कांग्रेस पार्टी ने लिया वापस
Trending News
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
PMO’s notes only a suggestion, NHAI will continue building roads: Nitin Gadkari
PMO’s notes only a suggestion, NHAI will continue building roads: Nitin Gadkari
Featured News
मेट्रो के पिल्लरों पर पोस्टर और बैनर लगाने वालों पर अब होगी कार्रवाई
मेट्रो के पिल्लरों पर पोस्टर और बैनर लगाने वालों पर अब होगी कार्रवाई
5-judge bench of SC to hear pleas on Art 370,notice to Centre
5-judge bench of SC to hear pleas on Art 370,notice to Centre
Trending In Nagpur
Video: Major leakage on 900 mm Kanhan WTP line
Video: Major leakage on 900 mm Kanhan WTP line
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
पीओपी मूर्तींबाबत 29 पासून करणार मनपा कारवाई
नागपुरात मुलींच्या जन्मदराचे प्रमाण वाढले
नागपुरात मुलींच्या जन्मदराचे प्रमाण वाढले
जिजाऊ शोध संस्थान प्रकल्पाचे भूमिपूजन शुक्रवारी
जिजाऊ शोध संस्थान प्रकल्पाचे भूमिपूजन शुक्रवारी
लहान मुलांच्या कलेला वाव मिळण्याकरिता बालरंगभूमी परिषद उपयुक्त ठरेल
लहान मुलांच्या कलेला वाव मिळण्याकरिता बालरंगभूमी परिषद उपयुक्त ठरेल
नागरिकांना आवश्यक मुलभूत सुविधा तातडीने पुरवा : तारा (लक्ष्मी) यादव
नागरिकांना आवश्यक मुलभूत सुविधा तातडीने पुरवा : तारा (लक्ष्मी) यादव
Khosla Murder: “Mickey Bakshi” remanded to magestrial custody till 2 sep
Khosla Murder: “Mickey Bakshi” remanded to magestrial custody till 2 sep
Mikki’s family comes in support , says he was framed in murder
Mikki’s family comes in support , says he was framed in murder
महावितरण जनमित्रास धमकी देणारा अटकेत
महावितरण जनमित्रास धमकी देणारा अटकेत
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145