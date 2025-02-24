Congress to go solo in NMC polls, declares Nagpur West MLA Vikas Thakre

Nagpur: In a major political announcement, Vikas Thakre, West Nagpur MLA and President of the Nagpur District (City) Congress Committee, declared that Congress will contest the upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections independently, without forming an alliance with any other party.

This decision comes at a time when the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is witnessing internal rifts following its poor performance in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. The cracks became more evident after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its plan to contest local body elections solo, casting doubt over the opposition’s ability to present a united front against the ruling BJP.

Congress’ move to go it alone in Nagpur signals a shift in its electoral strategy, reflecting a growing lack of consensus among MVA partners. Sources indicate that tensions have been brewing over seat-sharing disagreements and differing regional priorities within the alliance.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), traditionally a BJP stronghold, will witness a crucial battle in the upcoming polls. The Congress’ decision to fight alone could either bolster its grassroots presence in Nagpur or split the anti-BJP vote, potentially benefiting the saffron party.

Political analysts believe the MVA’s disjointed approach to local elections could weaken the opposition’s position in Maharashtra’s urban centres. With the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) charting separate courses, all eyes are now on Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP) to see whether it follows suit or attempts to salvage opposition unity.

The road to the NMC elections is set to be a high-stakes political battle, with parties recalibrating their strategies to gain control of Nagpur’s civic body.