Alien Registration Number – Definition & Where to Find It

If you’re submitting a U.S. immigration application or petition, you will likely come across a field that says “Alien Registration Number.” Wondering what an Alien Registration Number is? Learn the definition of Alien Registration Number in the context of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) forms and discover locations where you may find an Alien Registration Number in this informative guide.

What is an Alien Registration Number?

An Alien Registration Number—often shortened to A-Number or USCIS #—is defined as a unique seven- to nine-digit identifier given to every foreign national who applies for U.S. immigration benefits. When applying for immigration benefits, such as a family-based Green Card, USCIS often requires the U.S. citizen or permanent resident petitioner to provide their A-Number on the petition form.

Places to Find an Alien Registration Number

A petitioner’s A-Number can be located in a few places, including:

Form I-485 receipt notice : USCIS issues a receipt notice to every individual who applies for Adjustment of Status with Form I-485. The petitioner’s A-Number is located on this notice.

: USCIS issues a receipt notice to every individual who applies for Adjustment of Status with Form I-485. The petitioner’s A-Number is located on this notice. Biometrics notice : The notice issued by USCIS for a petitioner’s biometrics appointment.

: The notice issued by USCIS for a petitioner’s biometrics appointment. Form I-129F approval notice : If the petitioner is a K-1 visa sponsor, check the I-129F notice.

: If the petitioner is a K-1 visa sponsor, check the I-129F notice. Permanent Resident Card : The petitioner’s Green Card (Form I-551) includes the A-Number.

: The petitioner’s Green Card (Form I-551) includes the A-Number. Naturalization Certificate : If the petitioner is a U.S. citizen, they will have a naturalization certificate that shows the A-Number.

: If the petitioner is a U.S. citizen, they will have a naturalization certificate that shows the A-Number. Employment Authorization Document (EAD) : An A-Number can be found on an EAD if the petitioner was granted work authorization while their Green Card application was pending.

: An A-Number can be found on an EAD if the petitioner was granted work authorization while their Green Card application was pending. I-797 receipt notice : A form receipt notice or request for evidence (RFE) issued by USCIS to the petitioner.

: A form receipt notice or request for evidence (RFE) issued by USCIS to the petitioner. Immigration court notices: A notice for an immigration court date should have the petitioner’s A-Number.

The A-Number is a crucial piece of some application or petition forms, and without it, you could risk denial because USCIS does not accept incomplete forms. If you are unable to locate an A-Number and need to, contact USCIS immediately.

Find more information, including precise locations of the A-Number on each of the documents listed above, in the comprehensive guides linked throughout this article.