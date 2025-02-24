Maha Assembly session from March 3; Budget on March 10

Nagpur: The Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will begin on March 3, and the Budget will be presented on March 10, an official said on Sunday.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee for the Legislative Assembly and Council was held at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Sunday to discuss the proceedings of the upcoming session. Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, and several other ministers and MLAs were present for the meeting.

The Budget Session will begin on March 3 and culminate on March 26. Legislative work will continue on March 8, a public holiday, and there will be a holiday on March 13 for Holi festival, a Government statement said.